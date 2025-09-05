Definition of driver needs review…Road Safety Consultant

A leading Transport and Road Safety Con­sultant has called for an urgent review of Ghana’s official definition of a “driver,” describ­ing current legal references as outdated and misaligned with modern mobility standards.

Michael Osei Owusu of Ace Transport & Road Safety Consult Ltd., said the definition found in the 2023 Ghana High­way Code — which includes individuals who “guide cattle, singly or in herds” — fails to reflect the professional, safe­ty-critical role of today’s motor vehicle operators.

“The language we use to define drivers must evolve,” Mr Owusu stated. “Driving is no longer just about movement. It involves judgment, discipline, and accountability — especially in a country where road crashes remain a leading cause of inju­ries and deaths.”

Referencing internation­al dictionaries and transport psychology research, Mr Owusu argued that the narrow definition “undermines road safety cam­paigns and lowers the standards expected of licensed drivers.”

Mr Owusu, who is also a Chartered Member Institute of Logistics and Transport (CMILT), proposed a more comprehensive definition that emphasises training, licensing, professionalism, and vehicle maintenance.

“A driver is a trained and licensed individual responsible for operating a motor vehi­cle safely and professionally, ensuring the transportation of people or goods in a roadworthy and well-maintained vehicle,” he indicated.

Mr Owusu appealed to the Ministry of Transport, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), and the National Road Safety Authority to update all legal, training, and educational documents to reflect the realities of modern driving.

Stakeholders in the transport industry say the move could help elevate public respect for drivers, attract skilled profession­als to the sector, and strengthen national efforts to reduce road traffic fatalities.

Moreover, Mr Owusu’s pro­posal has sparked renewed inter­est in aligning Ghana’s transport language with international best practices, as the country contin­ues to invest in safer and smarter mobility systems.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI