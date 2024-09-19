Demand for audit of register:  EC assures NDC of credible register  …as it reacts to protest petition

The Electoral Commission (EC) has acknowledged receipt of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s petition asking for an audit of the provisional voters register and the Commission’s IT system.

The party after a mammoth na­tionwide demonstration on Tues­day put before the Commission a ten-point demand including the re-exhibition of the voters roll after discovering what they said a widespread irregularities.

Acknowledging the concerns, the Commission stated that it would “review the petition and provide its response in the com­ing days.”

In a statement signed by Sam­uel Tettey, the Deputy Chairman of the Commission in charge of operations, assured the general public that process of producing the final register was in its early stages.

The Commission said it appre­ciates the fact that the voters reg­ister is the bedrock of credible, fair and transparent elections, and that same would be delivered for a fair poll on December 7, 2024.

“We assure the NDC and stakeholders of our avowed commitment to delivering a credible and robust final reg­ister ahead of the December 2024 elections,” the statement stressed.

In the meantime, the Commis­sion said its doors were opened and look forward to engage the NDC and all other stakeholders on their concerns regarding the register.

The NDC on Tuesday entreat­ed the EC to live by its tenets of transparency and integrity to ensure that the presidential and parliamentary elections slated for December this year were free, transparent and credible.

Presenting the petition to the Commission in Accra after the over four-hours mammoth protest march, Chairman of the NDC said the Commission must conduct itself in line with the principles upon which it is estab­lished to safeguard the country’s democracy.

According to Mr Asiedu Nketiah, a credible register is sine qua non to a free and fair election.

“The right thing must be done in the spirit of your logo; trans­parency, fairness and integrity.

“Transparency, fairness and integrity is what the Electoral Commission of Ghana claims it stands for and we urge you to live according to these declared tenets,” Mr Nketiah stated.

