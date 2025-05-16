Domestic Leagues C’ttee presents women’s football trophies to Sports Minister

The Domestic Leagues Commit­tee Chairman, Dr Tony Aubynn, on Wednesday led a delegation to the Ministry of Sports and Recreation to present the trophies and medals for the Women’s FA Cup and the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League to the Minister, Mr Kofi Iddi Adams.

The Minister expressed the government’s continued support for the development of women’s football, commending the lead­ership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for their excellent work.

“It’s great to have you here today, and as they say, nobody can tell your story better than yourself. We have to do it our way and bring the love to the women’s game,” he noted.

He acknowledged the progress made by women in football and other sports, stating, “You are right that in recent times, women have done more on their own than men. Not just in football, but even in many other sports ecosystems.”

The Minister also emphasised the government’s commitment to supporting women’s football, saying, “The govern­ment is committed to ensuring women get the maximum support they need to reach their full potential and bring glory to the country.”

Moreover, Mr Adams also highlighted the need for effective marketing, “We must find a way, together with the marketing team, to see how we can really market women’s football. I’m impressed that you’ve initiated this and you’re doing a dou­ble on the same day, possibly to help get a lot more attention and presence.” he added.

The Minister encouraged Ghanaians to attend the upcoming women’s football fes­tival, scheduled for Sunday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The event will feature the Women’s FA Cup final between Jojina Ladies and Faith Ladies at 3pm, followed by the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League final between former Champions, Ampem Dar­koa Ladies and Police Ladies, at 6pm.