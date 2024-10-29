Don’t vote skirt-and-blouse in December elections – Majority Leader

The Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Effu­tu Constitu­ency, Mr Alexander Afenyo Markin, has urged voters in the Yendi Constituency of the Northern Region to remain vigilant and not be misled into voting skirt-and-blouse in the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said one could not identify as a member of the elephant family while simul­taneously seeking votes as an independent parliamentary candidate, all the while supporting Dr Bawumia for the presidency.

The Majority Leader made these remarks to a large gathering of party supporters at a rally in Yendi, following a unity health walk.

The health walk was organised by Friends of Farouk Aliu Maha­ma (FOFAM).

He urged them to vote for Dr Bawumia saying that he was the only hope for the North.

“We in the south, as Christians, believe that this is the opportune moment for a Muslim to assume the presidency, and we are reso­lute in casting our votes for Dr Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer.”

He emphasized that their decision to support Dr Bawumia stemmed from his dedication and the commendable vision he holds for the citizens of the country.

He said this is the moment for a Muslim leader to take the helm of the presidency, urging Muslim communities to mobilise and vote in large numbers for Dr Bawumia and Farouk Aliu Mahama on December 7.

Mr Markin highlighted the importance of this opportunity and encouraged prayers for Dr Bawumia’s success.

He noted that both Dr Bawumia and Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh are well-positioned to advance the positive vision for the nation.

The Majority Leader said Farouk Aliu Mahama was well-equipped to continue the devel­opmental initiatives in the Yendi Constituency.

He stated that the Yendi MP possesses the capability to trans­form the constituency, thus urging the electorate to grant him a sec­ond term in office.

Mr Markin described Farouk Aliu Mahama as a diligent young politician and called upon the res­idents of Yendi to cast their votes in significant numbers once more.

Additionally, the Majority Lead­er visited the Zabzugu and Mion constituencies to rally support for the parliamentary candidates during their campaign launch. Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Member of Parliament for Yendi, addressed the audience, pledging to persist with his developmental agenda in the region. He recounted his achievements prior to his ten­ure as MP, including the construc­tion of boreholes, school renova­tions, and support for farmers and women’s groups.

Mr Mahama stated that during his three years in office, he had implemented various interventions and developmental projects in the area.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, YENDI