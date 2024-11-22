Dozens reportedly killed in Israeli strikes on northern Gaza

Dozens of peo­ple are reported to have been killed in overnight Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza.

Paramedics and Hamas-af­filiated media said at least 66 were killed, including women and children, when several houses sheltering displaced people were hit near Kamal Adwan hospital in the town of Beit Lahia. One unverified video showed more than 20 bodies lined up in a street.

Another 22 people were killed in a strike on a house in the northern Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City, according to the Hamas-run Civil Defence agency.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli mil­itary. It has recently intensified its offensive in northern Gaza, saying it is stopping Hamas from regrouping.

Deadly Israeli strikes were also reported elsewhere in Gaza on Thursday morning. A hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis said it had re­ceived the bodies of 24 people killed in Israeli military action there and in nearby Rafah.

Parts of northern Gaza are under Israeli siege and virtually no humanitarian aid has been delivered in 40 days, the UN warned on Tuesday.

Gazan medics say they are struggling to treat the injured, with aid agencies saying they cannot get essential supplies into the area.

Earlier this week, at least 34 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on a five-storey resi­dential block in Beit Lahia, the civil defence agency said.

Israel’s ground offensive in northern Gaza has displaced up to 130,000 people over the past five weeks.

The UN says 75,000 people remain under siege with dwin­dling supplies of water and food in the towns of Beit La­hia, Jabalia and Beit Hanoun.

Last week, a report by Hu­man Rights Watch said Israel had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity by deliberately causing the mass displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.

About 1.9 million people – 90% of Gaza’s population – have fled their homes over the past year, and 79% of the territory is under Israeli-issued evacuation orders, according to the UN. —BBC