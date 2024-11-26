Dr Prempeh solicits votes for Dr Bawumia

DR Matthew Opoku Prempeh, New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice presidential candidate, has urged students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s presidential candidate, in the 2024 elections.

Dr Prempeh, who is running mate for Dr Bawumia, said the NPP pres­idential candidate has exceptional vi­sion for Ghana, particularly in driving digital transformation and economic growth.

Dr Prempeh, who was canvassing for votes for Dr Bawumia at the UPSA auditorium, reminded students of the achievements of the NPP government, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr Bawumia.

Dr Prempeh also highlighted key reforms, including the introduction of Free Senior High School (Free SHS), digitisation of public services, and infrastructure development as the NPP trump card.

“Dr Bawumia has demonstrated that he is the leader Ghana needs to navigate the complexities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“His track record in digitising our economy, from mobile money interoperability to digitised property addressing, shows his ability to lead us into a modern and progressive era,” Dr Prempeh stated.

He said the record of former Pres­ident, John Dramani Mahama, Na­tional Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, was marked by economic mismanagement and policy reversals.

“Ghanaians have experienced the leadership of John Mahama, and the verdict is clear—his record does not merit another chance. Under his administration, we faced unprec­edented power outages, massive unemployment, and broken promises. Ghana cannot afford to go back,” Dr Prempeh stressed.

He underscored the significance of youth participation in the 2024 elections, and urged students to make their voices heard by turning out in large numbers to vote for Dr Bawumia.

“The future of this country lies in your hands. It is your duty to vote for progress and innovation. Dr Bawumia is the leader who will create opportu­nities for you and future generations,” Dr Prempeh noted.

Students in attendance expressed enthusiasm, with many pledging their support for the NPP.

Nana Akua Mensah, a third-year Business Administration student, re­marked, “Dr Prempeh’s presentation was inspiring. It’s clear the NPP has the interests of students and young people at heart.” —myjoyonline