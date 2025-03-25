DVLA to partner Office of Chief Imam to sensitise ‘okada’ riders to road safety regulations

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has pledged to liaise with the office of the National Chief Imam to sensitise motorcycle operators on the country’s road safety regulations.

Such a move, the Chief Ex­ecutive of the DVLA, Mr Julius Neequaye Kotey, said had become necessary in view of the govern­ment’s move to legalise the com­mercial operations of motorcycle operators popularly known as okada.

Mr Kotey made the promise when he paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, at his residence in Accra on Wednesday.

He explained that it was im­portant to liaise with the Office of the Chief Imam in the sensiti­sation and training of motorcycle riders as most of them were from the Muslim community and had respect for the Chief Imam.

As part of the courtesy call, the DVLA donated assorted items, including packs of bottled water, cartons of milo, and other con­sumables to the Chief Imam.

For his part, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Sharubutu commended the Chief Executive of the DVLA for his decision to liaise with his office in the education and train­ing of motorcycle riders ahead of the legalisation of the commercial motorcycle business.

He said he believed in the capa­bilities of Mr Kotey to deliver on his mandate as the Chief Execu­tive of the DVLA.

He also urged the staff of the DVLA to support Mr Kotey in en­suring that the mission and vision of the Authority was achieved.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY