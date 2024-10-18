EC disqualifies NDC’s Joana Cudjoe from Amenfi Central Parliamentary race

The Electoral Commission (EC) has disqualified Joana Cudjoe from running as a NDC candidate for the parliamen­tary election in the Amenfi Central constituency.

This follows a petition to the EC claiming that there is a pend­ing order of interlocutory injunc­tion restraining the Commission from recognising Ms Cudjoe as the Parliamentary Candidate of the party.

“It is ordered that until the final determination of the matter the affected parties are restrained as follows: a) The 1. Defendant/ Respondent for holding herself out as the duly elected NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Amenfi Central Constituency.”

This was contained in a letter from the EC’s Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Tettey.

“The Commission’s attention has been drawn to an Order for Interlocutory Injunction dated 31st May, 2024 in respect of a suit entitled Gyedu Frimpong & 4 Others Vrs Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the National Democratic Congress & the Electoral Commission (Suit No. E12/36/24) by the High Court, Sekondi,” he wrote.

The petitioners were doubting the authenticity of the candidate’s voter identification.

It came after a successful filing of nomination forms by the candidate, Joana Gyan Cudjoe who was re-elected by delegates following an annulment of pri­maries conducted earlier this year. myjoyonline.com