Elections 2024: Ghana Fact-checking Coalition records over 100 false publications

The Ghana Fact-checking Coalition, a group of fact-checkers, has reported over 100 false publica­tions related to the 2024 elections in its Election 2024 Media Situa­tion Room.

According to the coalition’s findings, 85.3 per cent of the false narratives were spread on social media, followed by 8.8 per cent on television stations, 4.4 per cent on news websites, and 1.5 per cent on radio stations.

Mr Kwaku Krobea Asante, Coordinator of the Coalition, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Media Situation Room in Accra.

The data was collected and an­alysed over the course of a week, covering publications before, during, and after the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Mr Asante noted that political parties were the primary targets of misinformation and disinfor­mation.

He added that the two main presidential candidates were particularly affected, followed by the Electoral Commission and its officials, who were also subjects of false narratives.

“Most of the narratives we monitored under the election integrity at some point targeted the Electoral Commission, its officers and officials,” he said.

Mr Asante explained that, in the lead-up to the elections, it became clear that disinformation would pose a significant chal­lenge.

This prompted the formation of the Ghana Fact-checking Coalition, which was established to monitor and counter false information.

He raised important concerns about content moderation and social media regulation in the country.

Mr Asante further stated that the Coalition is compiling a com­prehensive report based on their findings, which will be shared with relevant stakeholders to help address the increasing spread of misinformation and disinforma­tion in Ghana.

