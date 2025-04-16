Energy Minister appeals to Tamale residents to help NEDCo fight illegal connections

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, has called on Tamale residents to support the staff of Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) to fight illegal connec­tions in the area.

He said within the NEDCo area, over 50 per cent losses were attributed to the northern sector and 70 per cent from Tamale from illegal connection.

The minister made the call here in Tamale on Monday when he paid a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Nburidiba, as part of his one-day official visit to the region.

He stated that the ministry was committed to ensuring stable power, adding that, “We want to ensure that we have reliable sup­ply of power and also to address the cost of related to power.”

Mr Jinapor also pointed out that Tamale Metropolis had been experience erratic power supply as results of illegal connections in the area.

The minister added that rev­enue collection was very key in the running of electricity in the country, hence the need for the people to pay their bills for the company to raise revenue to serve them better.

“Illegal connection in Ta­male is way above normal and a transformer that is supposed to serve 10 people because of illegal connections, it is serving 14 people and this leads to system overloads and leads to tripping and this leads to unreliable supply of power,” he stated.

He said it was in the interest of Tamale residents and its enclaves, especially the law-abiding ones, to support them to stop the illegal activities in the area.

Mr Jinapor stressed that illegal connection and non-payment for the consumption of electricity was a bad practice, adding that they had taken so much power from IPPs across the country and they must desist from the bad illegalities.

Moreover, the energy minster appealed to the residents of Ta­male to cooperate with the staff of NEDCo to execute their work diligently, as they would soon embark on mass disconnection exercises.

He also assured the staff of NEDCO his full support and backing to ensure that they engage and pursue their revenue mobilization drive.

Mr Jinapor urged the manage­ment of NEDCo to develop a payment plan for the people to adopt as they continue to enjoying electricity and also encouraged the media to help sensitise the residents to prompt payment of electricity bills.

The minister as part of his visit also paid courtesy calls on some chiefs in the metropolis to share his sentiments with them.

The Northern Regional Minis­ter, Mr Nburidiba, on behalf of the chiefs thanked the minister for the visit and assured the minister of the support and cooperation of the residents.

