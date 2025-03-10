Eq. Guinea skipper cleared to play

EQUATORIAL Guinea’s record goalscorer, Emilio Nsue, has been officially cleared to play for the country by FIFA – more than a decade after the former Spain youth international made his senior debut for the Afri­can nation.

There was widespread surprise in May last year when football’s world governing body handed Nsue, now 35, a six-month ban, deeming him ineligible to play in 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

At the time, FIFA said it was “comfortably satisfied” that Nsue, who won the golden boot at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations, had never received clearance to formalise his switch from Spain.

But that changed on Wednes­day when FIFA approved a second request by Equatorial Guinea’s foot­ball federation (Feguifut) – 12 years after its first attempt.

FIFFA’s shock ruling last year came 43 games after Nsue’s 2013 debut for Equatorial Guinea, a side he has often captained and for whom he has scored a record 22 goals.

After he struck twice in World Cup qualifying wins against Namibia and Liberia in late 2023, FIFA ruled that both games would be forfeited 3-0.

Feguifut was also fined 150,000 Swiss francs ($164,000, £129,000) for fielding the player, who had previously taken part in both the 2018 and 2022 World Cup qualifying campaigns without incident.

The second – and ultimately successful – bid to change Nsue’s allegiance was launched shortly after his six-month ban ended, while a Fe­guifut appeal last year resulted in the fine being reduced to 50,000 Swiss francs, with the remaining 100,000 suspended for two years.

“I am overjoyed to be able to be back with my national team and to com­pete for the flag and peo­ple of Equa­torial Guinea,” Nsue told BBC Sport Africa. –BBC