FA confirms Match Officials for 2025/26 Premier League Season

THE Ghana Foot­ball Association (GFA) has named 56 match officials for the upcoming 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign.

The list features 28 referees and 28 assistant referees. Among them are six male FIFA referees and five FIFA assistant referees.

The group also includes four FIFA female referees and four FIFA female assistant referees as well as five “Catch Them Young” referees, a development initiative aimed at nurturing the next genera­tion of officials.

The 2025/26 season is set to kick off on the weekend of Sep­tember 12, and will run through to the weekend of May 23–24, 2026. The scheduling has been carefully aligned with the 23rd FIFA World Cup, which will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The FIFA referees include Daniel Laryea, Charles Bulu, Adaari Abdul-Latif, Julian Nunoo, Reginald Collins Amoah and Ser­lom Yao Bless, Juliet Appiah, Rita Ama Nkansah Boateng and Rejoice Addokwei.

The Class One referees are Nii Coffie Gideon, George Mawu­li Vormawah, Rustum Gameli Senorgbe, Maxwell Hanson, Dr Imoro Osman, Mohammed Mis­bau, Foster Bastiours and Franklin Akumatey.

Others are Laud Nettey, Hassim Yakubu, Maxwell Owusu, David Addaney, Emmanuel Graham, Moro Iddrisu and Prince Okoto Ntiamoah.

The rest are Nathan Anafo, William Agbovi, George Effah Sodjonu, Jacob Aduntera, Opoku Arhin Gabriel, Robert Musey and Ayaaba Ibrahim.

Referees named from the Catch Them Young (CTY) policy are Alex Amoabeng, Theophilus Antwi Sekyi, Kingsford Oteng Yeboah, Nana Kofi Amoah and Angelous Akurugu Adongo.

Making the cut as FIFA classed Assistant Referees are Roland Addy, Emmanuel Dolagbanu, Paul Atimaka, Theophilus Akugre, Seth Abletor, Alice Farizua Chakule, Doris Essuman Darko, Mary Tei and Patricia Kyeraa.

The Class One Assistant Ref­erees are Richard Nartey, Isaac Odoom, Tijani Mohammed, Ali Timuah Baah, Isaac Asante, Dawsa Peter, Alex Osam, Gilbert Adom Mensah and Gabriel Boateng.

Others are Ernest Akatey, James Osafo, Kofi Nyarko Bakae, Ken­neth Tweneboah-Kodua, Sulemana Salau Deen, Halilu Alhassan, Henry Essel Bediako and Michael Alugmi.

The rest are Abdulai Alhas­san Gruugullo, Augustine Afful, Bless Awadzi, George Awinesagte Akisiboka, Joshua Kofi Agbo and Minkaa-IL Fauzan with Philip Amoah, Joseph Awasabi Teye, Abraham Partey, Haruna Yakubu and Edmond Ofoe Tetteh consti­tuting the Assistant Referees from the CTY system.

