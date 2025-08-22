FIFA bans Accra Hearts of Oak over failure to pay Rene Hiddink

World football governing body, FIFA, has placed a transfer ban on Accra Hearts of Oak for failing to settle their financial obligations to Dutch coach Rene Hiddink.

In a letter dated August 21, 2025, FIFA said the club had not complied with a decision that required them to pay the coach.

According to FIFA, the ban will prevent Hearts of Oak from registering new players both in Ghana and internationally.

The restriction will remain until the debt is cleared and could last for up to three full registration periods.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has also been instructed to enforce the ban at the national level.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee noted that the sanction was necessary after the club failed to meet its financial responsibility.

By: Jacob Aggrey