Fire Fighters contain excavator fire at Paatang Trassaco Northern Quarters 

On July 13, 2025, at 10:19 a.m, firefighters from the Madina Fire Station responded to a fire outbreak at Paatang Trassaco Northern Quarters in Accra.

Upon arrival at 1033hrs, they found four excavators and a security post engulfed in flames.

The crew quickly got to work, bringing the fire under control by 1049hrs and fully extinguished at 1100hrs.

The incident resulted in partial damage to the excavators and total damage to the security post. Investigations into the cause of the fire is ongoing.