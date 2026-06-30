Fire Service rescues trapped victim in Highway crash

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Suhum Municipal Fire Station responded promptly to a road traffic accident at Mile 44 on the Accra–Kumasi Highway on Friday, 26th June 2026.

A six-member crew used extrication equipment to rescue one trapped victim from a collision involving a MAN diesel trailer and a Toyota Hiace.

The casualty was transported to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.

The Toyota Hiace sustained extensive damage, while the trailer suffered minor rear damage.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the Hiace driver attempted to overtake a slow-moving vehicle, resulting in the collision.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q