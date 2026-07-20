NPP leadership convenes emergency meeting over Chairman Wontumi’s 20 years sentence

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), together with the Party’s Flagbearer and Legal Team, is currently meeting to review the judgement delivered by the Accra High Court in the case involving the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, regarding the Samreboi mining matter.

The purpose of the meeting is to study the ruling and determine the Party’s appropriate next steps.

The Party, it will communicate its official position and decisions to members and the general public in due course.

In the interim, the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong urged all members to remain calm, united, and disciplined.

” Let us rally behind the leadership during this period and stay committed to the values and ideals of the New Patriotic Party,” he noted.

An Accra High Court today sentenced Chairman Wontumi to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour and imposed a fine of GHS 120,000 in connection with the Samreboi mining case.

Chairman Wontumi was convicted and found guilty in the Samreboi case for the unauthorized assignment of mining rights.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme