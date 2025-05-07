Fludor Ghana expands healthcare coverage for cocoa farmers

Fludor Ghana Limited, a member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, is expanding healthcare insurance coverage for cocoa farmers and their households across Ghana.

The move seeks to improve the quality of life of cocoa farm­ers, strengthen its cocoa supply chain and meet regional and in­ternational certification standards, policies, and regulations.

Fludor is on a mission to foster a healthier cocoa sector through healthy farmers, cocoa trees and farms, farming commu­nities, and the natural environ­ment.

Launched in partnership with Elucid Social in 2023, Fludor’s healthcare coverage initiative, part of its “Apomuden Project,” aims to provide cocoa farmers and their families with access to affordable healthcare across multi­ple regions in Ghana.

Through this initiative, Fludor has registered over 266 house­holds, comprising nearly 1000 individuals, in Ghana’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The comprehensive health coverage includes access to emergency funds, maternal health funds, and essential medication, and helps to improve cocoa productivity and income stability, further reducing the risk of child labour and deforestation.

Maria Christodoulou, Head of Cocoa Sustainability, Fludor Gha­na Limited in a statement issued in Accra yesterday emphasised the importance of the initiative.

“Establishing agricultural sup­ply chains where farmers’ health is prioritised is fundamental for their access to decent work and in­come. Elucid’s work in pioneering health standards in cocoa supply chains is remarkable and we are thrilled to join forces to improve human health in our cocoa supply chain,” she said.

Richard Osei Kuffour, Direc­tor, West Africa, Elucid, high­lighted the broader impact saying “Our collaboration on the health­care project strengthens Ghana’s national healthcare system and protects farmer household in­come by preventing out-of-pocket health expenses.”

“Beneficiaries also gain from an emergency and maternal health fund, enhancing their physical well-being and farm productivity,” he said.

In the second year of the health project, Fludor plans to onboard local health centres, fur­ther expanding the reach to more cocoa farming communities.

The healthcare programme partnership with Elucid, is one of many partnerships that Flu­dor is leveraging to strengthen its sustainability program.

Fludor has also partnered with VisionSpring, an interna­tional social enterprise that is improving cocoa farmers’ access to eye care – and income po­tential – through its See to Earn program.

The initiative has supported 4,805 individuals across 12 cocoa districts in Fludor’s operational network, providing 45 per cent of them with eyeglasses, 68 per cent with medication, and refer­ring 20 per cent to nearby health centers for further examination.

“Apomuden,” meaning “good health” in Twi, reflects Fludor’s commitment to health as a central part of its sustain­ability strategy

