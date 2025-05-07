Fludor Ghana expands healthcare coverage for cocoa farmers

Fludor Ghana Limited, a member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, is expanding healthcare insurance coverage for cocoa farmers and their households across Ghana.
The move seeks to improve the quality of life of cocoa farmers, strengthen its cocoa supply chain and meet regional and international certification standards, policies, and regulations.
Fludor is on a mission to foster a healthier cocoa sector through healthy farmers, cocoa trees and farms, farming communities, and the natural environment.
Launched in partnership with Elucid Social in 2023, Fludor’s healthcare coverage initiative, part of its “Apomuden Project,” aims to provide cocoa farmers and their families with access to affordable healthcare across multiple regions in Ghana.
Through this initiative, Fludor has registered over 266 households, comprising nearly 1000 individuals, in Ghana’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
The comprehensive health coverage includes access to emergency funds, maternal health funds, and essential medication, and helps to improve cocoa productivity and income stability, further reducing the risk of child labour and deforestation.
Maria Christodoulou, Head of Cocoa Sustainability, Fludor Ghana Limited in a statement issued in Accra yesterday emphasised the importance of the initiative.
“Establishing agricultural supply chains where farmers’ health is prioritised is fundamental for their access to decent work and income. Elucid’s work in pioneering health standards in cocoa supply chains is remarkable and we are thrilled to join forces to improve human health in our cocoa supply chain,” she said.
Richard Osei Kuffour, Director, West Africa, Elucid, highlighted the broader impact saying “Our collaboration on the healthcare project strengthens Ghana’s national healthcare system and protects farmer household income by preventing out-of-pocket health expenses.”
“Beneficiaries also gain from an emergency and maternal health fund, enhancing their physical well-being and farm productivity,” he said.
In the second year of the health project, Fludor plans to onboard local health centres, further expanding the reach to more cocoa farming communities.
The healthcare programme partnership with Elucid, is one of many partnerships that Fludor is leveraging to strengthen its sustainability program.
Fludor has also partnered with VisionSpring, an international social enterprise that is improving cocoa farmers’ access to eye care – and income potential – through its See to Earn program.
The initiative has supported 4,805 individuals across 12 cocoa districts in Fludor’s operational network, providing 45 per cent of them with eyeglasses, 68 per cent with medication, and referring 20 per cent to nearby health centers for further examination.
“Apomuden,” meaning “good health” in Twi, reflects Fludor’s commitment to health as a central part of its sustainability strategy
