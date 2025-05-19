Footballer hospitalised after falling into sea while taking a selfie

Deportivo La Coruña forward, Zakaria Ed­dahchouri, is ‘under ob­servation’ in hospital with ‘minor injuries,’ the club said yesterday, after falling from the city’s seaside promenade while trying to take a selfie.

Local media reported that firefighters and an ambulance were called to deal with the incident overnight, after receiving reports of a person who had fallen onto rocks.

He was rescued using a ladder, before being taken to hospital.

“RC Deportivo con­firms that player Zakaria Eddahchouri is under observation at a hospital in A Coruña after a setback suffered yesterday,” the club said in a statement. “After the first examination, the foot­baller has minor injuries and is being treated by the corresponding medical team.

“The club would like to publicly thank the emergency ser­vices for their rapid intervention. RC De­portivo will continue to report on Zakaria Eddahchouri’s progress.”

Eddahchouri, 25, joined Deport­ivo in January and has scored four goals in 16 appearances in Spain’s second division.

He played 90 minutes in the club’s 3-2 home defeat to Grana­da at their Riazor Stadium on Saturday.

A Coruña is a port city in Galicia, northern Spain, with a long seaside promenade with views of the Atlantic.

