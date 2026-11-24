The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced strict enforcement of a two-year ban on candidates who sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) ahead of their officially scheduled examination periods.

In a statement, GES management referred to a directive issued by the Minister for Education at the launch of the 2026 National Education Week, held on November 22, 2026, at the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), prohibiting candidates from sitting for the BECE and WASSCE ahead of their official examination periods.

In accordance with the directive, any candidate who sits for either the BECE or WASSCE ahead of the approved examination schedule shall be banned from taking the relevant examination for a period of two (2) years.

Regional Directors have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the directive and to communicate it to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education, Heads of Schools and other relevant stakeholders within their respective jurisdictions.

Management says it counts on the usual cooperation of all stakeholders to uphold the directive.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme