French varsity awards Honourary Doctorate to Bishop Boxing Promotions CEO

A leading boxing promoter, Mr Dave Bishop, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bishop Boxing Promotions, has received an Honourary Doctorate in Global Partnership Leadership and Sports Management by the Kennedy University of France.

The award seeks to honour his work connecting athletics, entrepreneurship, and international community-building.

Bishop is also on track to receive an M.B.A. in International Business at the university’s December convocation in Boston, Massachusetts.

A committed philanthropist and development advocate, Dr Bishop, also pairs an international sports career with tangible grassroots impact.

In Ekroful, he holds the title of a Development Chief and has driven projects that bolster employment, nurture small enterprises, upgrade infrastructure, and create programmes for youth — all contributing to the town’s economic resilience and social wellbeing.

“I’m convinced that sport is more than competition — it’s a bridge to opportunity, a classroom for character, and a way to expand the circle of shared prosperity,” Bishop said in a chat with the Times Sports on Tuesday.

He said that “If we invest in people and their potential, we ignite communities and unlock futures for the many, not just the few.”

Bishop, a distinguished figure in the entertainment industry, is campaigning for the position of Second Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in the forthcoming elections.

His platform centres on transparent leadership, athlete-centred policies, systematic talent development, and deeper international collaboration to bring resources and visibility to Ghanaian boxing.

He has since been commended by his peers and community partners for leveraging global relationships to attract investment and expertise while creating local pathways for athletes and entrepreneurs through his promotions work.

The honourary doctorate recognises his efforts to professionalise sports management with an emphasis on sustainable partnerships and social impact.

As Bishop prepares for his December graduation and continues his GBA campaign, supporters say his combination of business insight, community-first values, and dedication to athlete welfare position him to shape both regional development and the future of boxing in my Ghana.

Meanwhile, his latest boxing promotion has been slated for late August at a venue to be decided soon.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q