Exchequers silence Army in Salpholda League

Exchequers delivered a statement performance in Week 5 of the Salpholda Hockey League Men’s Division A, overpowering Army 6–2 to move to the summit of the standings.

The weekend round of games produced high drama as all four top sides, Exchequers, Army, Reformers, and GRA were locked on 9 points apiece heading into their respective fixtures.

Exchequers, who were leading the pack on goal difference, produced a commanding display against fellow unbeaten side, Army, in the headline fixture.

Exchequers’ Ebenezer Nortey struck the opener inside the first minute to register the second-fastest goal of the season, and from then on, they never looked back, suffocating Army with relentless pressure and clinical finishing.

Elikem Akaba scored twice, with Ryan Takyi, Shadrick Quarcoo, Daniel Bempah, and Amartey Joshua each adding a goal in a dominant display that saw Abdul Malik score twice to reduce the deficit for Army.

Exchequers goalkeeper, Benjamin Acquah, produced a clinical save from a penalty stroke in the closing stages to preserve the scoreline.

In the other Week 5 matches played, Africa Cup for Club Championship bronze medalists, GRA, showcased their quality with a 4–1 win over Hockey Is the Reason.

Ernest Obeng scored a brace, with Prince Okine and Peter Mantey also getting on the scoresheet, while Emmanuel Egyir grabbed the consolation goal.

Samuel Mensah and Ebenezer Arthur were in devastating form, each scoring four goals to help Police demolish the University of Ghana 8–0 in a one-sided encounter.

Reformers maintained their push with a solid 4–1 win over Legonknights, featuring a brace from Emmanuel Lamptey, while Emmanuel Boakye and Frederick Darko each scored a goal with Asante Kobby pulling one back for Legonknights.

With this win, Exchequers still lead the pack on 12 points with superior goals, ahead of GRA and Reformers, who sit second and third respectively also on 12 points, while Army is fourth with nine points.-Shesports360

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