MTN wishes Black Stars well ahead of Ghana-England clash

MTN Ghana, the official headline sponsor of the senior national football team, the Black Stars, has extended its best wishes to the team ahead of their highly anticipated World Cup Group L encounter against England today.

Following the Black Stars’ impressive victory over Panama, MTN Ghana has commended the players, technical team and management for their dedication, resilience and determination, which have reignited the hopes of millions of Ghanaians.

As the team prepares to face one of the tournament’s strongest sides, MTN Ghana is calling on all Ghanaians to unite behind the Black Stars and demonstrate the unwavering support that has always characterised the nation’s love for football.

Commenting ahead of the match, Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, said, “The victory over Panama was a proud moment for Ghana and a reflection of the hard work, discipline, and team spirit of the Black Stars. As they prepare for the important challenge against England, we want them to know that the entire nation stands firmly behind them.”

“We wish the team every success and encourage all Ghanaians to continue supporting them as they carry our hopes and aspirations onto the world stage,” he added.

He stated that football remains a powerful force for national unity and inspiration, bringing together people from all walks of life in support of a common cause.

MTN Ghana remains committed to supporting sports development and nurturing talent across the country. As the official sponsor of the Black Stars, the company reaffirms its confidence in the team and wishes them the very best in their quest for success at the FIFA World Cup.

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