Black Maidens poised for FIFA U-17 WWC qualifier against Senegal

The Black Maidens, Ghana’s U-17 female national team, are gearing up for the final round of qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup (WWC) which is scheduled for July 3.

The Maidens are billed to face Senegal in a highly anticipated qualifier over two legs with the winner on aggregate qualifying to the showpiece.

Senegal would host the initial leg at the Diamniadio-Abdoulaye Wade Annex Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm local time.

It is a game the Ghanaians must aim to return with a good result to ease the pressure on the team ahead of the second leg expected to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Maidens head into the encounter determined to make a strong statement and edge closer to securing a place in the World Cup.

According to members of the technical team, the Black Maidens are eager to seal an away victory and take a significant step toward earning a place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

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