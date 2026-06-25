Juventus Academy Ghana shines at Academy World Cup in Italy

A team of talented young footballers from the Juventus Academy Ghana has returned home proudly with medals after representing Ghana at the prestigious Juventus Academy World Cup in Italy.

The academy is owned by Massimiliano Taricone and former Ghana Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, who enjoyed a successful professional football career in Italy.

The team from Ghana had 16 players split into two teams to compete against 32 other academies from 25 countries around the globe.

According to Ms Renee Quarcoo, who accompanied the team, only three African nations including Ghana were in the event.

The tournament opened with a colourful ceremony at the Juventus Football Club’s Allianz Stadium in Turin, where the President of the club, Gianluca Ferrero, and former Juventus and Italy defender, Leonardo Bonucci, welcomed participants and encouraged the values of love, peace, friendship and unity.

Team Ghana faced opponents from Panama, Poland, England, Australia, Serbia, Cyprus and Tajikistan, among others.

However, Poland emerged as champions and lifted the tournament trophy.

Eight other teams were awarded gold medals and six others awarded bronze medals, with both teams of Ghana included.

Their performance demonstrated the incredible talent, resilience and promise of Ghana’s next generation of football stars.

According to Ms Quarcoo, the Ghana team was supported by Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Italy.

Members of the Ghana team were Yanis-Eden Essoh atte, Zane Senkyerene Boateng, Kembo Mutombo, El-Rohi Kofi Apeagyei, Kwadwo Addo Boateng, Raphael Nana Yaw Gyechie and Aaran Daryanani.

The rest are Sylvano Tolhoek, Nankala Ndonbi-Mbillah, Kevin Okyere II, Jamal Muntari, Kingsley Butuakwah Donkor, Bassam Attila, Rafael Blossfeld Reyes and Gatete Gery Bishoy Lucas.

Goalkeeper Kelvin Quarshie was named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament, adding to the team’s achievements and further elevating the status of Team Ghana.

The team was accompanied by the former Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah, Massimiliano Taricone, Coach Ben Allotey and a supportive group of parents affectionately referred to as “Juve Mummies & Daddies.’’

They gained invaluable international experience, deepened their love for the game and friendship, while making Ghana proud on this journey.