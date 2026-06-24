Retired footballers pay last respect to ex Zebi FC, Gt. Olympics star Quartey-Papafio

A host of football legends and sympathisers last Friday gathered in Accra to pay their last respect to deceased footballer, Andrew Quartey-Papafio.

He passed away at the age of 65.

The funeral attracted several notable figures in Ghana football, including George Alhassan, Bobbie Ansah, Sampson Lamptey, Hesse Odamtten, and Ollabode Williams.

Also in attendance were former Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics coach, Orlando Wellington; former Hearts of Oak striker, Sowah Ghartey; and many other football personalities.

For the family, friends, former teammates, and football greats that came together, it was more of a celebration of a man whose influence extended far beyond the pitch.

Leading the tributes was Zebi United and friends, the social group of retired footballers he helped found and chaired until his passing.

He was remembered as a pillar of strength, a unifier, and the heartbeat of the association.

In separate interviews, the retired players described him as a colleague who was dedicated to the development of the game after a sterling career.

On the field of play, Quartey-Papafio earned admiration as a commanding defender renowned for his tough tackling, determination, and leadership.

He began his football career with Zebi FC in 1981 before joining Accra Great Olympics.

He later returned to Zebi FC in 1984, where he spent four memorable years and played a key role in helping the club to win the prestigious INDUTECH Cup.

Caption: Some of the players at the funeral. (From left) – Hesse Odamtten, George Alhassan, Coach Orlando Wellington, Issa Alhassan and Sowah Ghartey

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q