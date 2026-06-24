SWAG inaugurates new USA chapter

Mr Kwabena Yeboah, President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has officially inaugurated the USA Chapter of the association, ushering in a historic era of global expansion for Ghana’s premier sports media body.

The association is chaired by Davis Appiah with Messrs Listowel Yesu Bukarson as Vice Chairman, Thomas Boakye Agyeman as General Secretary, Felix Offei Addae as Treasurer and Prince Osei Agyekum as Organiser.

Four others – Mavis Amanor, Patrick Apraku, Ayishatu Zakaria Ali and Augustine Ohene-Brenya Bampoe join as executive members.

The formation aims at providing a platform for members practising their trade in the USA to share ideas and maintain a healthy connection with the parent body in Ghana.

Administering the Oath of Office, to the Executive of the Association, the SWAG President, Mr Kwabena Yeboah, called on members to exercise a high level of professionalism, integrity, and an unyielding dedication to the core tenets of sports journalism.

The evergreen broadcaster reminded the new leadership that the expansion into the Americas was very symbolic and a strategic move to elevate the standard of Ghanaian sports reporting on the international stage.

“As diaspora journalists, you carry a dual responsibility,” the SWAG President remarked. “You are the ambassadors of Ghanaian sports media in the West, and your reports must reflect the highest level of factchecking, balance, and professional ethics.

“I charge the executive committee to lead by example, mentoring younger journalists and prioritising dedication to the craft above all else.”

Mr Yeboah emphasised that the chapter must serve as a sanctuary for the welfare of its members, helping them navigate international media landscape and build strong networks with sports institutions across North and South America.

Responding, the Chairman of SWAG-USA, Mr Davis Appiah, expressed gratitude to the national executive body for their vision and foresight, assuring the SWAG leadership that the USA Chapter would strictly adhere to the professional benchmarks set by the mother association.

“We accept this responsibility with a firm commitment to excellence,” Mr Appiah stated.

“Our immediate priority is to mobilise all Ghanaian sports media practitioners in the Americas under one umbrella, foster strict adherence to professional ethics, and create avenues for continuous capacity building. We will ensure that our work brings honour to SWAG and meaningfully contributes to sports development back home in Ghana,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by Ghanaian sports administrators, key stakeholders in the Ghanaian sports fraternity, diaspora media heavyweights, and veteran journalists, all of whom expressed optimism about the chapter’s potential to bridge the gap between local sports and international media markets.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

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