Gabon President arrives in Accra for bilateral talks with President Mahama

The President of the Republic of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, has arrived in Accra today on an official visit aimed at strengthening relations between Ghana and Gabon.

President Nguema touched down at the *Accra International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, where he was received with full military honours.

A guard of honour mounted by the Ghana Armed Forces welcomed the Gabonese leader and his delegation.

Shortly after his arrival, President Nguema paid a visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

He laid a wreath and signed the visitors’ book in tribute to Ghana’s founding father and pan-African icon, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Later in the day, President Nguema is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House.

The two leaders are expected to focus on deepening cooperation in key areas including trade and investment, regional security, economic development, and continental unity.

President Mahama is expected to host President Nguema to a state dinner later in the evening.

The visit underscores Ghana’s commitment to fostering stronger diplomatic and economic ties with fellow African nations.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme