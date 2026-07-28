Abeiku Santana dedicates TOHO Africa honour to gov’t, tourism stakeholders, Ghanaians

Renowned tourism advocate, and Deputy Chief ExecutiveOfficer (CEO) of Ghana TourismAuthority (GTA), Abeiku Santana, has expressed gratitude to Tourism and Hospital (TOHO) Africa after being recognised among outstanding personalities for his contributions to tourism and hospitality on the continent.

In a statement following the announcement, Santana said he was “deeply honoured and sincerely grateful” for the recognition, but stressed that the award was not about him alone.

“This honour is not a personal achievement but a testament to the collective efforts of everyone I have had the privilege to work with over the years,” he stated.

The Deputy CEO of GTA dedicated the recognition to the Government of Ghana, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the Ghana Tourism Authority, his colleagues, industry stakeholders, the media, his family, and “every Ghanaian who believes in the power of tourism to transform lives and drive national development.”

Mr.Aggrey reaffirmed his commitment to championing sustainable tourism and promoting Ghana’s rich culture and heritage.

He added that he will continue working with partners across Africa to position the continent as “the world’s preferred destination for tourism, investment, and cultural exchange.”

He also congratulated all other personalities recognised in the *

TOHO100 list.

“Thank you, TOHO Africa, for this honour. Congratulations to all the outstanding personalities recognised,” he said.

The TOHO 100 recognises 100 leading figures in tourism leadership and hospitality across Africa who are driving growth, innovation, and destination marketing on the continent.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme