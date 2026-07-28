Over 40,000 applied for 7,000 teaching vacancies within 24 hours- Education Minister

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has disclosed that more than 40,000 people applied for 7,000 teaching vacancies within 24 hours, describing the situation as a major challenge for the government.

According to him on Channel one TV in the July 27, 2026, the Ministry of Education currently has financial clearance from the Ministry of Finance to recruit only 7,000 teachers this year.

“I have applications within 24 hours of over 40,000. What can you do? I don’t have the magic wand,” Mr Iddrisu stated during a media engagement.

He explained that although Ghana needs between 50,000 and 90,000 teachers to fill staffing gaps nationwide, the government must recruit within the limits of the public sector wage budget.

He noted that other sectors, including health and the wider public service, also require recruitment, making it impossible to employ all qualified teacher applicants immediately.

Mr Iddrisu further revealed that the government plans to recruit an additional 8,000 teachers in 2027 as part of a phased recruitment exercise announced by President John Dramani Mahama.

He said the second cohort would begin work around April 2027, while another 8,000 teachers are expected to be recruited later in the year.

“The President announced that we can stagger recruitment of 16,000 teachers in two phases of 8,000 and 8,000,” the minister explained.

He added that the phased approach would help reduce the teacher deficit gradually.

Mr Iddrisu disclosed that he had earlier requested approval to recruit 50,000 teachers before the 2025 budget was prepared, but only 7,000 positions were approved.

“I made a case for 50,000 teachers, and I got only 7,000. So that is the challenge,” he stated.

Meanwhile, concerns have emerged over the Ghana Education Service recruitment portal.

A listener who participated in the programme alleged that some applicants uploaded their certificates, including newly issued certificates, but the portal later indicated that no certificate had been uploaded.

The listener further claimed that the portal was opened and closed within 24 hours, which allegedly affected many qualified applicants.

The listener questioned the transparency of the recruitment process, arguing that some applicants were rejected without clear explanations.

By: Jacob Aggrey