Kofi Bentil criticises AMA clean-up directive

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has criticised the Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s directive requiring residents and traders to close their shops and participate in the August National Sanitation Day clean-up exercise.

His comments followed the Assembly’s announcement that all trading activities should cease from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 1, 2026, while residents take part in cleaning activities across the metropolis.

In a statement posted on social media, Mr Bentil described the approach as “absurd” and argued that sanitation officials were shifting their responsibilities onto the public.

“The people whose job it is to clean but have failed are asking their employers who have paid them to clean to rather leave their jobs and professions to come and do the work they’ve paid these officials to do,” he stated.

He contended that the exercise creates additional problems and reflects poor leadership and planning.

“This absurdity which only creates more problem goes on because our leaders think backwards,” he added.

Mr Bentil further stated that Ghana would need a different approach to sanitation management, saying, “When we finally wake up and get serious, this silly approach will stop.”

The AMA has maintained that the exercise is aimed at improving environmental sanitation, preventing flooding and protecting public health.

The Assembly also warned that persons who fail to participate or who engage in trading activities during the clean-up period could face arrest, fines or prosecution under its sanitation bye-laws.

By: Jacob Aggrey