GACL to hold full-scale emergency simulation exercise on October 15

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) will conduct a full-scale emergency simulation exercise at the Accra International Airport on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

The exercise, dubbed “Falcon Eye 2026,” will take place from 9:00am to 12 noon and is aimed at testing the airport’s preparedness to respond to emergencies.

According to GACL, the exercise is required under the Ghana Civil Aviation Directives and the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which require Ghana to conduct a full-scale emergency exercise at least once every two years.

The company said the exercise will assess the effectiveness of the airport’s emergency and contingency plans and evaluate how prepared the various agencies are to deal with emergencies at the facility.

GACL said the exercise will simulate an act of unlawful interference targeting airport operations and facilities, followed by a coordinated response from relevant agencies, including members of the Emergency Operations Centre.

The exercise was developed and will be conducted by an Exercise Planning Team made up of representatives from the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ghana Army and Ghana Police Service.

|GACL has assured the public that there will be minimal disruption to normal airport operations during the exercise.

The company is therefore appealing to the public and all stakeholders to cooperate with the authorities to ensure the successful conduct of the exercise.

By: Jacob Aggrey