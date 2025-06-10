GAF Cautions public against recruitment scams

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has cautioned the general public against falling victim to fraudulent recruitment and enlistment schemes currently circulating across various online platforms and unofficial sources.

This follows a recent surge in fake recruitment advertisements and social media, which have misled some unsuspecting individuals into paying money with the hope of joining the military.

In a statement signed by Ghana Navy Acting Director General of Public Relations, Mrs Veronica Adzo Arhin, and copied to The Ghanaian times yesterday made it clear that no official recruitment or enlistment exercise is currently ongoing.

“The general public is hereby informed that the Ghana Armed Forces is not undertaking any re­cruitments or enlistments yet,” the statement emphasised.

The GAF further warned that any advertisements, phone calls, text messages, or social media mes­sages purporting to offer recruit­ment or enlistment into the military are fake and should be disregarded.

“Any such advertisement/in­formation of any form is fake and should be ignored,” the statement added.

The military high command expressed concern that fraudsters are increasingly exploiting the as­pirations of young Ghanaians who wish to serve in the armed forces.

These criminal individuals often pose as military personnel or agents, promising fast-track entry into the armed forces in exchange for substantial sums of money.

“We are urging the general public to be wary of scammers and fraudsters who may attempt to deceive them with false promises of recruitment,” the statement said.

The statement reiterated that GAF has not authorised any per­son, institution, or group to collect monies or personal details for recruitment purposes.

It cautioned that anyone deal­ing with such persons does so at their own risk.

The GAF reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and due process in its recruitment procedures, stating that official announcements regarding future re­cruitment and enlistment exercises will be published only in the Daily Graphic and The Ghanaian Times.