Gambia’s parliament rejects bill to allow FGM

The Gambia’s lawmakers have rejected a bill seeking to overturn a 2015 ban on female genital mutilation (FGM).

Speaker of Parliament, Fa­bakary Tombong Jatta, said a majority of MPs had voted against the bill even before its third and final reading, due later this month.

Human rights groups and the UN had urged MPs to block the bill, which was introduced in March after pressure from some Muslim clerics.

The Gambia is among the 10 countries with the highest rates of FGM, with 73% of women and girls aged 15 to 49 having undergone the procedure.

The draft law, tabled by Almameh Gibba, was reject­ed after MPs voted against all of its proposed clauses.

Ms Jatta said the bill had been “rejected and the leg­islative process exhausted”, and therefore it could not move to the third reading.

When it was introduced in March, the bill was approved by a majority of MPs, raising the prospect of The Gambia becoming the first country to overturn a ban on the practice.

In the procedure’s most severe form, after removing the sensitive clitoris, the genitals are cut and stitched closed so that the woman cannot have or enjoy sex.

The 2015 ban introduced fines and jail terms of up to three years for perpetrators, and life sentences if a girl died as a result.

FGM is banned in more than 70 countries globally but continues to be prac­tised particularly in Mus­lim-majority countries, such as The Gambia.

Rights lobby, ActionAid, had warned that any step to lift the ban would jeopardise The Gambia’s progress in tackling violence against women and girls. —BBC