 Gbiniyiri now ghost town

A total of over 15,000 people have been displaced, while at least 600 to 800 others, including women and children, have fled to neigh­bouring communities for safety, following the recent land dispute at Gbiniyiri, a farming commu­nity in the Sawla Tuna- Kalba District of the Savannah Region, that resulted in the burning of houses, stores, shops, shades, motorcycles, and tricycles.

The Savannah Regional Di­rector of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr Mahama Zakari, who disclosed this to The Gha­naian Times in a telephone interview, yesterday, mentioned Kintampo, Techiman, Kuma­si, Damongo and other places as the communities providing refuge for people fleeing the conflict zones.

He said his outfit was now liaising with the appropriate authorities to see how best they could mobilise resources to get to the aid of these affected com­munities.

He added that NADMO was working assiduously to ensure that they safe-guide the remaining people in the affected communities.

The District Chief Executive for Sawla Tuna-Kalba, Mr Sink­ina Saaka, also speaking to The Ghanaian Times, said almost all the people in the rural communi­ties had left their communities to safer places.

He stated that more than 50 per cent of the residents living in various communities had all left their homes to seek refuge in other communities.

“Every community in the affected area in the district is a ghost town because nobody is living there now,” he lamented.

The DCE added some of the people who were now homeless and are currently occupying the premises of the Sawla Police Station.

He noted that the situation was now under control and plans were far advanced to meet with the two factions to resolve the dispute peacefully.

Mr Saaka appealed to the residents, Chiefs and the youth to remain calm as they worked together to resolve the situation amicably.

The conflict at Gbiniy­iri erupted when the local chief sold a land to a private develop­er, but some residents opposed the sale, which culminated into tensions leading to the death of several people and many others injured.

Meanwhile, the Inspec­tor-General of Police (IGP), Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, yester­day led a government delegation to the area to ascertain at first hand the situation and how to deal with it.

The IGP, during his visit, assured the chiefs and people his readiness to protect lives and properties.

He also appealed to them to give peace a chance to ensure that they get the needed develop­ment in the area.

FROM YAHAYA NUHUNADAA, GBINIYIRI