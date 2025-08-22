GCB Bank appoints new head of SOES, Afro-Asia Banking Unit

GCB Bank PLC (GCB) has appointed a new Executive, Aurelia Baaba Ofori Odame as Head of Afro Asia Trade and State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

The strategic appointment comes at a pivotal time as the Bank accelerates its commitment to deepening cross-regional trade, enhancing public sector partnerships, and unlocking new growth opportunities across Africa and Asia.

In this new role, she will lead the development and execution of the Bank’s Afro- Asia trade and SOE engagement strategy across two of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly evolving economic regions.

A statement issued by the Bank in Accra yesterday said “The position reflects the Bank’s vision to be a bridge between emerging markets facilitating capital, trade flows, access to markets and development impact.”

The Africa-Asia trade corridor has grown significantly over the past decade, driven by expanding infrastructure investment, digital transformation, and increasing private-public sector collaboration.

At the same time, SOEs continue to play a vital role in national development agendas, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, health, sustainable energy, transportation, education and telecommunications.

This is an opportune time for GCB Bank to support and significantly impact trade flows and activities in both mature and emerging trade corridors.

“At GCB we acknowledge our position as an indigenous bank passionate about the growth of Ghanaian businesses and development of the economy,” Managing Director, Farihan Alhassan said.

“Ms Odame’s mandate therefore is to deliver a cohesive strategy that enhances the Bank’s offerings to SOEs and trade clients, encompassing bespoke financial solutions, sustainable trade finance, and advisory services to take advantage of the opportunities in Africa and Asia for national growth.”

The Bank’s strategy to being ‘customer centric’ and ‘obsessed’ with clients, demands a deep understanding of client needs, proactive engagement and the development of tailored solutions that create real value for businesses and for sectors.

“With her appointment, the Bank reaffirms its commitment to supporting inclusive and sustainable trade growth with Africa and rest of the world, creating access to market opportunities for businesses and enabling infrastructure and industrial transformation through funding,” the statement said.

She brings deep expertise, regional knowledge, and a strong track record in building cross-border relationships within Africa and Asia that will be instrumental in shaping the Bank’s future.

Ms Odame is a seasoned banking executive with over 17 years of experience in retail, corporate, and commercial banking, specializing in cross-border trade, trade finance, relationship management, and strategic business development.

She joins GCB from Stanbic Bank, where she led the Africa-China Trade Banking unit, pioneering a transformative franchise bridging trade between Ghana and China and creating intra-Africa corridors.

Under her leadership, the flagship franchise achieved over 100 percent year-on-year balance sheet growth and facilitated export inflows exceeding USD 350 million, making it one of the most profitable and fastest-growing within the Standard Bank Group.

BY TIMES REPORTER