GCB Bank wins 7th overall best title at Citi Business Olympics

The sports team of GCB Bank emerged victo­rious at this year’s Citi Business Olympics, sweeping a whopping nine awards.

Held at the Eden Heights Sports Complex in Weija on September 28, the success was the seventh overall best feat chalked by the bank at the event which brought together over 60 institutions to compete in a wide range of sporting disci­plines this year.

Participating companies engaged in keen competition for the most coveted title in disciplines were football, table tennis, volleyball, armwrestling, chess, lime and spoon, and tug of war.

The GCB sports team won a staggering nine awards, includ­ing six gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, cementing its place as the overall winner.

For gold, the men’s team dominated in tennis, volleyball, and armwrestling, while the fe­male team conquered in lime and spoon, sack race, and tug-of-war. The male team secured a silver medal in the sack race, whereas the female team earned bronze medals in draught and tennis.

“We promised, and we have delivered! We simply demonstrat­ed a true sign of resilience as Ghana’s dominant bank, even in sports. As reigning champions, we were geared up to retain our title and set a record – the first and only organisation to win the competition back-to-back seven consecutive times,” one sports­man remarked in excitement.

The bank has been regular partakers in the event since 2016. Outside the corridors of busi­ness, the bank stems its position in sports, mirroring its rich and diverse staff strength.

Peter Yao Bosrotsi, Manager, HR Risk & Operations, in an in­terview, said, “Our performance in this year’s Business Olympics

reflects our tenacity and passion for team building, networking, and overall staff wellbeing. We believe that to be efficient in our efforts toward dominating in all our markets, it is crucial to have an attitude to exceed expecta­tions. The back-to-back victories only highlight the strength of our teamwork and unwavering determination and support of management.”