GES resolves challenges with CSSPS portal

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that the challenges faced with the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Review and Confirmation Portal have been resolved.

In a facebook post, GES said the CSSPS Portal is now live and open to all candidates.

It indicated that it will remain accessible until September 8, 2025.

GES advised candidates to log in with their BECE Index Number and Date of Birth to review and confirm their school choices.

The Service, however, cautioned that once the schools are confirmed, they cannot be changed.

According to GES, a technical team and a 24-hour support team are on standby to take feedback and respond to concerns promptly.

The Service expressed appreciation to parents, guardians, and candidates for their patience and cooperation during the period of technical difficulties.

By: Jacob Aggrey