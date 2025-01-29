GFA boss Okraku cleared for CAF ExCo elections

Ghana Foot­ball Associ­ation (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Sim­eon-Okraku, has been cleared to contest for a slot on the Executive Committee (ExCo) of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after pass­ing the mandatory Integrity test.

Mr Okraku will run unopposed for the seat representing WAFU Zone B.

Mr Okraku is in his second term as FA boss after assuming the role in October 2019. He has been the President of WAFU Zone B since May 2021.

The elections will be held in March 2025 at the 14th Extraor­dinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Foot­ball (CAF) at the Marriot Hotel Mena House in Cairo, Egypt.

In another development, the CAF Licence D Coaching course for female inmates commenced at the Nsawam Female Prison on Monday.

CAF women football in part­nership with the GFA Founda­tion is organising the Licence D course for female inmates at the Nsawam Female Prison.

The 30 participants include 25 female inmates and five prison officers, and will receive CAF accredited Licence D Coaching certificates if they pass the exams on the final day.

The Course Instructors include Madam Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo, Joyce Boatey-Agyei, and Bernice Adutwumwaa, all CAF Women’s Football Instructors.

The CAF Football for Reform programme aims to provide female inmates with CAF-ac­credited coaching qualifications, improving their job prospects and supporting their reintegration into society after their release from prison. –Ghanafa.org