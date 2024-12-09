GFA, NRSA launch campaign to enhance road safety awareness

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) have launched a Road Safety Campaign to raise awareness about road safety in the country.

The FA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, and the acting Director-General of the NRSA, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng, launched the campaign at the Headquarters of the Football As­sociation on Wednesday Decem­ber 4, 2024.

The campaign is a collabo­rative initiative between the two institutions that seeks to reduce road traffic accidents and its relat­ed fatalities and injuries in Ghana.

The GFA has put all its football products and its related platforms, channels and logistics at the disposal of the National Road Safety Authority to use for effective road safety education and awareness for the greater good of Ghanaians.

As part of the initiative, the GFA and NRSA will roll out a series of activities, including Defensive and Refresher Drivers Training for football fans, clubs and the communities.

FA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, expressed delight about the partnership and empha­sised the importance of collective effort, especially from football clubs, to ensure the campaign’s success.

The acting Director-General of the NRSA, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng revealed the alarming and disturbing statistics surround­ing road accidents and urged football clubs and players to serve as road ambassadors.

“Every year, thousands of lives are lost on our roads, leaving families and communities devas­tated, but we believe that together, we can make a difference. This partnership reflects the power of collaboration in addressing national challenges.”

During football matches, road safety educational materials will be distributed to raise awareness and during match halftimes, specta­tors will be sensitised through the central public address system and through one-on-one engagements at vantage points at the various stadia. -Ghanafa.org