GFA to hold workshop for coaches ahead of 2026/27 GPL season

The Football Association, through its Technical Directorate, will organise a one-day workshop for coaches as part of preparations for the start of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.

The virtual session will bring together coaches from the Premier League clubs for an important engagement aimed at strengthening technical standards, enhancing professionalism and ensuring a common understanding of key issues ahead of the new campaign.

The workshop will be led by the FA’s Technical Director, Dr Joseph Kwame Mintah, together with members of the Technical Directorate.

The session will provide an opportunity for coaches to engage with the Technical Directorate on important matters relating to their roles and responsibilities during the upcoming Premier League season.

Discussions will focus on key technical and administrative areas designed to support the smooth conduct of the competition and promote the highest standards of professionalism across all clubs.

According to a statement from the FA, particular attention will be given to the conduct and responsibilities of team officials, with emphasis on the importance of discipline, professionalism and adherence to the regulations governing football competitions.

The workshop will also provide a platform for the Technical Directorate to share relevant guidance and expectations with coaches as they prepare to lead their respective teams into another demanding and competitive Premier League campaign.

The workshop is expected to equip participants with valuable information and practical guidance as clubs complete their final preparations for the start of the new Ghana Premier League season.

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League campaign will officially kick off on Saturday, when Vision FC host Young Apostles at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema New Town.

The opening fixture will usher in another exciting season of top-flight football, with Premier League clubs ready to battle for honours in what promises to be a highly competitive and entertaining campaign.

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