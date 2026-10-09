Ghana hails India’s enduring partnership as ties elevated to comprehensive partnership

Ghana and India have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening longstanding bilateral relations following the first official visit to Ghana by India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Addressing a joint press briefing, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Partnership is testament to the enduring and impactful relationship between the two countries.

He noted that the partnership has already produced tangible development projects over the years, including the Jubilee House, the Kofi Annan ICT Centre, the Foreign Service Institute, and the Tema-Mpakadan Railway Project.

Mr. Ablakwa identified railway development as a strategic area for expanded cooperation, adding that the operationalisation of the Tema-Mpakadan Railway Project provides a solid foundation for further collaboration.

According to him, expanding Ghana’s railway network will help reduce pressure on road infrastructure, facilitate the movement of heavy cargo and address traffic congestion.

He expressed Ghana’s readiness to use the new Comprehensive Partnership framework to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest and deliver greater benefits to both peoples.

For his part, Dr. Jaishankar said his visit was to follow up on the historic visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ghana and to deepen cooperation under the newly established Comprehensive Partnership.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme