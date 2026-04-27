Ghana hosts 7th National Qur’an Memorization Competition, winners set for continental stage

The Ghana branch of the Mohammed VI Foundation for African Oulema has successfully held its 7th Annual National Qur’an Memorisation Competition, reaffirming its commitment to promoting Islamic scholarship, moral development, and unity among Muslim communities.

The national preliminary event brought together talented Qur’anic memorisers from across the country, as well as respected Islamic scholars and traditional leaders.

The programme took place on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at the Islamic Council for Development & Humanitarian Services ( ICODEHS) in Kotobabi, Accra.

The competition forms part of a broader continental initiative aimed at strengthening religious understanding and intellectual engagement among Muslims in Africa.

Organisers highlighted that the competition is designed to encourage the memorisation, recitation, and proper psalmody of the Holy Qur’an, while inspiring Muslim youth to adopt its teachings as a framework for both personal growth and societal development.

The initiative also seeks to foster values of peace, discipline, and spiritual excellence, while enhancing cooperation among Islamic institutions across the continent.

This year’s competition recorded an exceptional level of performance, with participants demonstrating remarkable mastery in Qur’anic recitation styles and precision in memorization. Observers noted that the quality of participation reflected both rigorous preparation and deep spiritual dedication.

Winners Across Three Categories

The competition featured three main categories, with winners emerging as follows:

Five Thematic Parts of the Qur’an,1st Place: Sufyan Abdul-Aziz, 2nd Place: Rahma Ibrahim, 3rd Place: Sudais Uthmam.

Full Qur’an Memorisation (Warsh Style), 1st Place: Abdul-Muhaimin Ramadan Sharafudeen, 2nd Place: Ibrahim Abdul-Salam, 3rd Place: Ahmad Mohammed

Hafs and Others Recitation Category, 1st Place: Zainab Abdul-Rahman, 2nd Place: Hafiz Abdul-Rahman, 3rd Place: Abdul-Hanan Mohammed.

All contestants received copies of the Qur’an, Islamic books, and cash prizes, with top performers receiving additional awards.

Winners from each category will go on to represent Ghana at the upcoming All-Africa Qur’an competition organised under the auspices of the Mohammed VI Foundation for African Oulema, Morocco. The venue and date for the continental event are expected to be announced in due course.

The annual Qur’an memorisation competition continues to serve as a vital platform for nurturing intellectual and spiritual excellence, while contributing to social harmony and peaceful coexistence in Ghana and across Africa.