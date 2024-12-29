Ghana Shippers Authority ask shippers not to pay for delays at the port

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has directed shippers not to pay for the costs associated with delays at ports caused by system failures or equipment breakdowns.

This follows reports of significant delays in the delivery and evacuation of containers at the Port of Tema says the Authority in a statement issued in Accra yesyetday copied the Ghanaian Times.

Signed by the Eastern Zonal Manager , Mr Charles Darling Sey on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the GSA, Kwesi Baffour Sarpong , it said the situation has been largely attributed to recurring scanner breakdowns at the MPS Terminal 3 and intermittent glitches in the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS).

Adding that such costs were unjustified and should not be imposed on shippers.

“No shipper using a port in Ghana should pay for costs associated with delays not occasioned by the shipper,” the statement emphasised.

The statement therefore urged all cargo interest holders, consignees, and service providers to report any such charges to the GSA for investigation.

“Where it is established that delays were due to systemic failures, refunds will be issued,” the GSA has assured.

Continuing, the authority further stressed that it acknowledged that efforts were being made to address the challenges and reaffirmed its commitment to work with stakeholders to ensure the efficient delivery of services.

While wishing the shipping community a productive business season and happy holidays, the GSA said this was a signal of the Authority’s resolve to support industry players during the critical period.

BY TiMES REPORTER