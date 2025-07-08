The Chairman of the Constitutional Review Committee, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, has described the country’s judicial system as an “imperial” design, which vests too much powers in the hands of the Chief Justice.

This, he said threatened judicial independence as it opened the way for interference from the political executive.

Prof. Prempeh who was speaking at AJIF’s Learning and Exchange Event in Accra yesterday said the situation where the Chief Justice was the head of the Supreme Court, Appeals Court and the High Court was one that required a second look, stressing that: “In Kenya, the Chief Justice is only a member of the Supreme Court. Here, one person strad­dles the entire judicial hierarchy.”

He explained that with over 20 justices, the power to empanel is amplified and enabled potential manipulation in politi­cally sensitive cases.

