Global Volunteers Corps congratulates President Mahama

The Global Volunteers Corps (GVC), an international non-gov­ernmental organisation fo­cused on volunteerism and sustainable development, has congratulated Mr John Dramani Mahama on his victory and swearing-in as fifth President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

A statement issued by its President, Mr Stephen Kwaku Darku, described Mr Mahama’s victory in the 2024 elections as a testament to the confidence Ghana­ians have in his leadership.

He expressed optimism about the hope, peace and unity his victory brings to the country.

“Your success is a clear indication of the trust the people of Ghana have in your vision and leadership, we wish you a fruitful tenure as you lead Ghana towards greater progress and prosperity,” he said.

He also emphasised the critical role of volunteerism in national development, noting that no country could achieve its full potential without the contributions of dedicated individuals working for social change.

“The organisation pledged to collab­orate with the Mahama administration to promote volunteer-driven initiatives aimed at strengthening communities and driving sustainable development,” he said.

Mr Darku reaffirmed GVC’s commit­ment to supporting the government in areas such as education, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

“Global Volunteers Corps mobilises volunteers to implement impactful proj­ects and also committed to empowering individuals and communities through active citizenship and sustainable devel­opment initiatives.”

“President Mahama’s victory rep­resents a new chapter in Ghana’s political landscape, and GVC is eager to contrib­ute to his vision of a stronger, united nation,” he said.

According to him, collaboration between civil society and the government was essential for addressing the country’s most pressing challenges and achieving sustainable progress.

“As Ghana embarks on this new journey, partnerships like that of GVC and the government serve as reminders of the importance of collective effort in building a prosperous and united future for all,” he explained.

GVC is an organisation which aims at fostering positive change and creating thriving communities across the globe.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG