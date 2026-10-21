GNFS contains vehicular fire at entrance of Suhum Fire Station

The Suhum Municipal Fire Station swiftly responded to a vehicular fire right at its entrance on Monday, October 19, 2026.

The incident involved a Peugeot 206+ with registration number GR 4107-16. According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), personnel on duty spotted smoke billowing from the vehicle and immediately mobilized.

A six-member crew led by Sub Officer Ampofo Andrews deployed a charged hose line, water, and a 6kg dry powder extinguisher to contain the blaze.

The fire was brought under control and fully extinguished.

Preliminary investigations indicate the fire was caused by an electrical fault. The driver, Mr. Boateng Ignatius, is said to have noticed smoke emanating from the bonnet while moving out of the compound.

The front portion of the vehicle was partially burnt. No casualties were recorded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme