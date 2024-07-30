Gogetdem presents 3 racing chairs to para-athletes

Mr Rapheal Botsyo Nkegbe, founder of the Gogetdem Club, in part­nership with Wheels for Change in the United States of America (USA), has presented three new racing chairs to pa­ra-athletes.

The beneficiaries were Perpetual Sabban, Emmauel Gyasi and Fadiga Mohammed, all from Gogetdem Club.

In a short ceremony held at the Accra Sports Stadium, Mr Nkegbe said his vision was to give back to society.

“I don’t want to be remembered as a three-time para-athlete or commonwealth partici­pant, but someone who has made an impact on others.

“I would be happy to be at the next Paralympic Games as a coach to see the young ones going there to raise the flag of Ghana than I did.

Mr Majeed Bawa, Deputy Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), com­mended Gogetdem Club for the support and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the chairs.

He said through the instrumentality of Nkegebe, he had been able to lobby and get equipment to support the younger ones.

