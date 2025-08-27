GoldBod introduces special bonus for licensed miners

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has introduced a temporary bonus of GHS832 per pound of gold for all licensed miners across the country.

In a statement signed by media relations Officer of GoldBod, Prince Kwame Minka, the Board explained that the move is meant to motivate miners and curb gold smuggling.

With the bonus, the board mentioned that a pound of gold that would have sold at GHS8,868 would now sell at GHS9,700.

The initiative follows complaints from miners about falling gold prices in recent months, a trend linked to the appreciation of the Ghana cedi.

GoldBod noted that the bonus is to ensure miners are not unfairly affected by the stronger currency, even as they continue to contribute to Ghana’s gold output and foreign exchange earnings.

The Board therefore directed its licensed traders across the country to ensure prompt payment of the bonus to all miners who sell their gold through GoldBod.

By: Jacob Aggrey