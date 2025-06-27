Government to launch 24-hour Economy Programme on Wednesday

The Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour economy, Mr. Augustus Goosie Obuodum Tanoh has disclosed that the 24-hour initiative would be launched on Wednesday July 2, 2025.

The Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour economy, Mr. Augustus Goosie Obuodum Tanoh has disclosed that the 24-hour initiative would be launched on Wednesday July 2, 2025.

This was disclosed when the 24-hour economy office at the Presidency paid a courtesy call to the Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

He stated that the programme is designed to transform production with agriculture as its main anchor to develop the nations value chain “so that we are able to achieve greater productivity.”

Mr.Tanoh further revealed that there’s also a component dubbed “Show Ghana”.

He said this component will be included to highlight Ghana’s vibrant culture to the diaspora, adding that the goal is to bring in more tourists and boost income through tourism.

Mr. Tanoh noted that to make this initiative work, the three angles will be supported by some subgroups “Grow 24 which is the agricultural component, Make 24 which is the manufacturing component, Connect 24 which is the Supply chain component, Aspire 24 which is the Mindset change, that’s resetting the Ghanaian.”

The Speaker in his remarks stated that there are lots of opportunities interms of employment.

He emphasized that the 24-hour economy office needs to work hard to get Parliament to approve a Bill.

This would ensure the policy continues to be implemented, even if there’s a change in government, he added.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme