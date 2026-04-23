GAYO supports farmers with organic fertiliser

The Green Africa Youth Organisation (GAYO), an environmental sustainability organisation, has donated 180 bags of organic compost to more than 100 farmers in selected communities to promote sustainable agriculture and enhance food security.

The donation, which forms part of the organisation’s Zero Waste Project, was made yesterday to farmers at Airport Hills and Osu, within the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) and the Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly (KOKMA), respectively.

The Facility Manager at GAYO and Head of the Material Recovery Facility (MRF), Emmanuel Grandison Adu-Gyamfi, said the gesture was driven by the organisation’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the circular economy.

He explained that the Zero Waste Project focused on managing waste effectively by recycling and repurposing materials that would otherwise be discarded under the traditional linear system of production and consumption.

“One of the wastes we deal with is organic waste. We treat organic waste and convert it into compost, and that is what we are donating to farmers today,” he stated.

Mr Adu-Gyamfi said the initiative was also aimed at easing the burden on farmers who face high fertiliser costs and limited financial resources.

He added that assessments from previous donations showed that farmers recorded increased yields after applying the organic compost, leading to improved incomes.

According to him, about 80 per cent of farmers who previously depended on inorganic fertiliser are now willing to transition fully to organic compost due to its effectiveness.

The Director of Agriculture at LEKMA, Dr Rachel Cann, expressed appreciation to GAYO and said the assembly would undertake regular home and farm visits to monitor progress and guide farmers on the proper application of the compost.

Similarly, the Director of Agriculture at KOKMA, Sylvia Edem Agyeman, commended GAYO for its consistent support and recalled its contribution to the Green Ghana initiative.

The beneficiary farmers also expressed gratitude to the organisation and pledged to use the compost effectively to maximise yield.

BY PRINCE ADDO FRIMPONG

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